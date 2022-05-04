A heavily pregnant mum, her husband and their two young children have all gone missing in Manchester.

Charlene Collins, 26, husband Martin Collins, 29, and their children - Martin aged 3 and two-year-old Kathleen, have all been reported as missing.

They were last seen around the Rochdale Road area of north Manchester on Friday, 22 April.

The family were last seen on Rochdale Road in north Manchester Credit: Google Maps

Greater Manchester Police have released photographs of Charlene and Martin but say the pictures are two years old.

It is believed the pair, who speak with strong Irish accents, had only recently arrived in Manchester, and officer say the family may have travelled south.

Police are now asking for the public's help to make sure they are safe. Anyone who sees them is urged to contact police.

The family have connections to Liverpool, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Suffolk and now the North West, say police.

No further details have been released.