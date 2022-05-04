A bogus roofer in Lancashire who conned an elderly couple out of thousands of pounds for repairs that were never carried out, has been handed a suspended jail sentence.

In 2019, Joshua Varey and another unknown man went to the home of a couple in their 70s in Accrington, claiming a slate was hanging off their roof.

Varey, who said he was working at a nearby football club, said the work would cost £4,200, which the couple withdrew from their bank and handed to him.

Although two people did go onto the roof of the victim's home for a short amount of time, it was later ruled that no work had actually been carried out.

The fraudsters then asked for a further £2,250, but this time the money was never handed over to Varey.

The elderly couple became suspicious when they attended the nearby football club and were told the workmen, who had been at their house, had not been working at the stadium.

The matter was reported to police and Varey, of Blascomay Square, Colne, was identified from CCTV footage.

He declined to comment during the police interview but later pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation.

He was handed a suspended sentence of 12 months and ordered to pay £500 costs, £4,200 compensation, £300 breach of FSO and a restraining order for 24 months.

Lancashire Police arrested Varey after he was identified from CCTV footage.

PC Dave Render, of the Hyndburn Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "Varey deliberately targeted these vulnerable victims for his own financial gain and I welcome the sentence handed down by the courts.

"It’s incredibly sad that one of Varey's victims has since sadly passed away and will therefore never saw justice done. A lot of work went into securing this conviction and I would like to thank my colleagues, and those from the CPS, for all their efforts.

"Those who target the most vulnerable in society are the lowest of the low. Lancashire Police will use all the resources at our disposal to ensure they are arrested, charged and put before the courts."