A burglar allegedly murdered by a homeowner who spotted him on a doorbell camera was was found with injuries a pathologist had never seen before, a court has heard.

Jordan Brophy was killed in October 2021 after Knowsley dad Karl Townsend returned home after watching him, and others raiding his house through a Ring doorbell.

Mr Brophy was found with two separate sets of injuries, either of which could have killed him, Dr Alison Armour, who examined him, told the court.

Dr Armour said it was extremely rare for her to find pieces of a weapon left inside a wound but she found two separate fragments of a knife.

She said she had never come across such a situation in more than three decades as a pathologist and would have required a “severe” level of force to inflict.

Townsend and his half-brother, Jamie Cunningham, are on trial accused of the murder of Mr Brophy at Liverpool Crown Court.

The pair allegedly armed themselves with knives after being alerted by Ring doorbell to a break-in at Townsend's home in Halewood.

Prosecutors say they rushed to the address and confronted the intruders. Townsend is said to have stabbed Mr Brophy in the head and arm, before twice stabbing him in the face.

One stab wound went through his left optic nerve and damaged his brain. Townsend is then said to have stabbed him in his jugular vein.

Richard Pratt, QC, prosecuting, has said Townsend does not dispute causing Mr Brophy's death but denies murder.

Dr Alison Armour told the jury both stab wounds would have been fatal on their own.

Speaking about the wound to his jugular vein, Dr Armour said: “This causes catastrophic external blood loss or haemorrhaging.

“For a wound of this degree to the jugular, it is very rapid. A minute, perhaps two, if you are being resuscitated. It is very rapid.”

The pathologist said the damage to the optical nerve meant he would not have been able to see out of one eye and added that damage to his brain, inflicted via the same wound, would have caused cognitive impairment but said he would have still been able to move.

Both Townsend, 32, and Cunningham, 23, of Beechwood Avenue, deny murder and possession of a bladed article.

The trial continues