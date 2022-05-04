Play Brightcove video

Report by Granada Reports Correspondent Elaine Willcox

Court of Appeal judges have been asked to consider whether Jordan Monaghan from Blackburn should be given a whole life sentence.

He was a gambling addict, who killed two of his children and a new girlfriend over the course of seven years.

After a trial at Preston Crown Court last December, a judge told him he would serve a minimum of 40 years before he is considered for parole after he was handed three mandatory life sentences .

But now Monaghan is among five notorious killers whose sentences are being reviewed.

Monaghan was handed three mandatory life sentences and told he will serve at least 40 years at his sentencing in December 2021.

The 30-year-old construction worker smothered his 24-day old daughter, Ruby, on New Year’s Day 2013 as she slept, while his partner and the child’s mother, was asleep upstairs.

Eight months later he took his 21-month-old son Logan to a public swimming pool and, while alone in a changing room cubicle, also murdered the child by smothering, when his partner discovered his gambling debts and threatened to leave him.

He was arrested after he attempted to murder a third child.

While on bail, he started a new relationship with a vulnerable mum Evie Adams, and, in October 2019, he poisoned her, angry at being rejected.

Senior Judges at the Court of Appeal were told there was no mitigation at all, and his 40 year minimum term sentenced was unduly lenient.

After his sentencing in December 2021, the children's mother sobbed, as police read her statement.

The judges will decide if five notorious killers, including Jordan Monaghan, should spend the rest of their lives behind bars.