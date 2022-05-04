The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend the official opening of the memorial for the 22 people murdered in the Manchester Arena terror attack.

William and Kate will gather at the Glade of Light - a white marble halo which bear the name of each of those killed in May 2017 around a central garden - ahead of the fifth anniversary of the bombing.

The Duke will speak at the short ceremony on 10 May, while Kate will lay flowers.

The couple will also join a private reception inside Manchester Cathedral afterwards to speak to some of the bereaved families and those involved in the response effort, Kensington Palace said.

The tribute, which opened to the public in January, is located alongside the cathedral in the city and was designed following an international competition.

Personalised memory capsules, filled with memories and mementoes of those killed provided by their loved ones, have been embedded within the stone.

It is conceived as a living memorial – a peaceful garden space for remembrance and reflection, featuring plants which grow naturally in the UK countryside selected to provide year-round colour and echo the changing seasons.

Around the anniversary every year, 22 May, the white flowers of a hawthorn tree planted at its centre will bloom.

William previously attended a National Service of Commemoration at the cathedral in 2018 to remember those who lost their lives.

Hundreds were injured alongside the 22 who died when suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated his homemade device at the end of an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May 2017.

Joanne Roney, chief executive of Manchester City Council, said: "As we approach the fifth anniversary of the May 22 2017 attack, the Glade of Light is a potent symbol of how Manchester will continue to hold those who lost their lives, and everyone who was affected by those terrible events, in our hearts.

"We will never forget them."

The memorial is located between Manchester Cathedral and Chetham's School of Music, at the foot of Fennel Street where it meets Victoria Street.