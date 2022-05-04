Everton boss Frank Lampard has been charged by the Football Association after he accused the referee of 'bias' following the Merseyside derby.

Lampard was unhappy about a second-half incident in which Liverpool defender Joel Matip appeared to foul Everton striker Anthony Gordon in the penalty area with the scores at 0-0.

Referee Stuart Attwell decided no penalty should be awarded and there was no apparent intervention from VAR to review the decision, during the match on Sunday 24 April.

But, after the game, Lampard said he felt a spot-kick would have been given at the other end for home side Liverpool - and that was the consensus within the Everton hierarchy.

He told the post-match press conference, following Everton's 2-0 loss: "It's a penalty in the second half, for me.

"I don't think you get them here [Anfield] and I think probably if that's Mo Salah at the other end, I think he gets the penalty.

"I'm not trying to create conflict here - I just think it's a reality of football sometimes.

"It's a foul... it's a clear foul but you don't get them here."

The Toffees subsequently contacted the Professional Game Match Officials Board for a second time this season with concerns over the decision.

Play Brightcove video

Everton manager Frank Lampard tells the post-match conference the decision not to award a penalty is unfair.

The FA has taken exception to those comments, citing an implication of “bias and/or attack the integrity of the match referee or referees generally”.

An FA statement read: “Frank Lampard has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 in relation to post-match media comments that he made following Everton FC’s Premier League match against Liverpool FC on Sunday 24 April.

“It is alleged the manager’s comments constitute improper conduct as they imply bias and/or attack the integrity of the match referee – or referees generally – and/or bring the game into disrepute contrary to FA Rule E3.1.

“Frank Lampard has until Monday 9 May 2022 to provide a response.”

In March, the club received an apology, following another official complaint, from PGMOL chief Mike Riley following the failure to award a handball against Rodri in the home defeat to Manchester City.

On that occasion referee Paul Tierney was unsighted and the VAR, Chris Kavanagh, decided there was insufficient evidence to show the ball had hit the City midfielder on the arm despite television replays being fairly conclusive.