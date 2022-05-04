Lake District honoured to play part in Queen's Platinum Jubilee
History is in the roots of the ancient woodland of Rusland Valley in the Lake District.
Now there's a new notable date to add to that history. It's been chosen as part of a nationwide network of 70 Ancient Woodlands to be dedicated to The Queen in celebration of the Platinum Jubilee.
The Queen's Green Canopy recently announced the network of 70 Ancient Woodlands and 70 Ancient Trees across the United Kingdom which will form part of the Ancient Canopy to celebrate Her Majesty’s 70 years of service.
The project launched by the Prince of Wales highlights the importance of trees and forests to our survival and that of numerous forms of wildlife. It includes plans to encourage us all to 'plant a tree for the jubilee'.
The Lake District National Park has played its part with a newly planted woodland on Storms Estate in Keswick which organisers say will be a 'lovely lasting legacy'.
The Park says it's honoured to play its part in celebrations of Her Majesty's long service to the country. It says trees and woodlands also play a huge part in the life of the Lake District providing jobs and products from the industries based in and around the area.
The ancient woodlands have been established over hundreds of years and these areas support wildlife as well as managing water flow so preventing flooding.
The Lake District National Park says the chosen woodlands represent the diverse canopy of the four nations, and are a celebration of our living heritage. "They are symbols of community pride, places to connect socially and vital spaces for health and wellbeing activities. By sharing the stories behind the Ancient woodlands and trees, as well as the incredible efforts that are made to protect them."