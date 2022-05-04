A 22-year-old stabbed his stepdad after being told off for playing music too loud in his bedroom.

Cameron McKimmie became violent following an early morning row with his mother at the family home in Wirral.

After arguing and upsetting his little sister, stepdad John Charles intervened and a 'scuffle' took place which saw McKimmie pull out a four-inch blade, Liverpool Crown Court heard.

The 22-year-old then knifed his victim in the thigh, before chasing him upstairs and stabbed at a bathroom door, as his stepdad hid inside.

But, McKimmie was spared jail, after a judge was told he was "a good young man" and it was "completely out of character".

Liverpool Crown Court heard McKimmie came home drunk with his girlfriend in February and started playing music in his room.

When his mum told him to turn it down, but he went into her bedroom and started "screaming and shouting".

McKimmie threatened to stab himself in the head before his stepdad tried to "calm matters down".

The court heard that in the scuffle that followed the defendant was holding a kitchen knife and used that to stab his steddad in the leg.

Police arrested McKimmie and Mr Charles was taken to hospital and received stitches for a wound to his left thigh. He declined to make a victim personal statement.

McKimmie was charged with wounding with intent and later admitted the lesser offence of wounding.

Lawyers said references from family members spoke of him being a "good young man" and "his conduct on that night to them is unfathomable".

McKimmie's family were "rallying round" him, he would undergo counselling and admitted to "drinking more than he should" and "occasionally taking drugs".

The judge concluded there was "a realistic prospect of rehabilitation".

He said: "Everything I have read and heard about you screams there is just such a prospect of rehabilitation and you're being supported by your family."

He was given 18 months in prison, suspended for 18 months, with a 20-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement