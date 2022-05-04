A pensioner has died after a fire at a house in Bury.

Ambulances were called to Cherry Avenue on 4 May after a fire broke out inside a property.

A GMP spokesperson said: "Despite the best efforts of medical staff, a man in his 70s was pronounced dead at the scene."

Cherry Avenue in Bury Credit: Google Maps

A cordon remains in place at the scene, with fire crews and police officers stationed outside a property.

Forensic investigators have been seen working within the cordon.

An investigation is now underway to find out more about the incident.