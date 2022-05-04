A Greater Manchester Police officer has pleaded guilty to attempted rape and actual bodily harm in Lancashire.

Police were called to an address in Edenfield, Rossendale, on 2 April following reports a woman had been attacked and subjected to a serious sexual assault.

Ernesto Ceraldi, 43, of no fixed address, was later charged with rape and actual bodily harm. He was kept in custody.

The charge was later altered to attempted rape and actual bodily harm. Ceraldi, pleaded guilty before a judge at Preston Crown Court.

Ceraldi will be sentenced on 22 June.

DI Carole Langhorn, of the East Rape and Serious Sexual Offences Team, said: “This was an abhorrent crime committed against a woman in a place where she was entitled to feel safe. The appalling level of violence used by Ceraldi was particularly shocking.

"I hope the outcome will encourage other victims of sexual violence and abuse to come forward knowing that they will be listened to, they will be believed and we will put the perpetrator before the courts.”