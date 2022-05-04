Puppy Power! The hunt for guide dog foster carers

Play Brightcove video

Video report by Paul Crone.

They are dogs whose help provides a lifeline for many with impaired sight, but before that they need a little help themselves.

The Guide Dogs North West Training headquarters in Atherton in Greater Manchester is appealing for people to look after the dogs who will go on to look after people who would be lost without them.

They need volunteers to foster potential guide dogs

as they go through their rigorous training.

Dogs begin their training at around 14 months old.

Paul Crone went to film with the dogs but was frequently interrupted!

250 The number of people who start to lose their sight every day in the UK

Guide Dogs is looking for volunteers Preston, Manchester, Fylde, Liverpool and Cheshire.

For once, the motto will not be a dog is for life. But these dogs will help make lives much better.

The charity has included details of other foster carers experiences to encourage people to come forward.