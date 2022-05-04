The Queen has sent her best wishes to Arrowe Park Hospital after officially opening it 40 years ago.

Wirral University Teaching Hospital received the letter on behalf of the Queen to mark the 40th anniversary celebrations.

The Queen meets patients at Arrowe Park Hospital Credit: PA

A display is now in place in the foyer of the hospital with memories and photos from 4 May 1982.

The Trust wrote to the Queen to let her know about the anniversary and Janelle Holmes, Chief Executive, received a special letter from Buckingham Palace.

It says “The Queen has asked me to thank you for your kind letter on behalf of Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, sent on the occasion of the Hospital’s Fortieth Anniversary which is being celebrated on 4th May.

"Her Majesty much appreciated your thoughtfulness in writing as you did and, in return sends her best wishes to you all for a most memorable and enjoyable year celebrating this notable milestone.”

To celebrate the anniversary, the building will be lit up, with a special 40th anniversary flag flying.

There is also an opportunity for members of the public to sign the anniversary card in the main reception.

In commemoration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, a special art installation featuring the Queen at the opening ceremony of 1982 will be unveiled at the hospital next month.

Janelle Holmes, Chief Executive of Wirral University Teaching Hospital, said: “We were delighted to receive the letter from the Queen to mark our celebrations.

"It is an honour and a privilege to lead the team at Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust, which operates Arrowe Park Hospital.

"During the 40 years of Arrowe Park, we’ve trained thousands of doctors, nurses, allied health professionals, clinical support workers, pharmacists and midwives. We have also taken part in ground-breaking research for new drugs and techniques."