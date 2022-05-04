Play Brightcove video

A mural of Marcus Rashford has been created in Manchester city centre to highlight the amount of abuse the United forward receives.

Created by artist Reuben Dangoor in Shudehill, the mural shows both the positive and the negative messages on social media written about Rashford.

It is a collaboration with headphone brand Beats.

Reuben said: "Beats wanted to do something to show support for Marcus, who is subject to a huge amount of abuse on social media.

"At the same time highlighting the positive work he has been doing off the pitch and the impact that it’s had."

The artwork reads 'Form is temporary, class is permanent’ with Rashford closing his eyes to the abusive messages.

This is the second mural of its kind in Manchester, with the other in Withington.

Rashford was at the centre of the social media spotlight in summer 2021 when he missed a penalty in England's shootout defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

The mural can be found near the Northern Quarter by the old fish market in Manchester.