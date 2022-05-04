Play Brightcove video

Chester Zoo has refuted the findings of an animal rights charity calling for a ban on keeping elephants in captivity - warning of higher infant mortality rates.

Born Free brands the tourist attractions "net consumers of elephants" - highlighting high infant mortality rates, poor reproductive success and reduced lifespans for those animals in captivity.

There are currently 11 zoos in the UK hosting 49 elephants - with one already in the process of sending its elephants to a reserve in Africa.

In a report backed by conservation campaigners including Chris Packham, Born Free said environment secretary George Eustice must begin the process that would bring about the end of elephants in captivity.

Will Travers, Born Free's executive president, said: "It will take time, we all acknowledge that. For animals still in zoos, we need to create large, spacious enclosures in a sanctuary environment.

"We need to stop attempting to breed them. We should bring no more elephants from the wild.

"Over a period of probably decades, that will see the end of keeping elephants in zoos."

But Chester Zoo has hit back insisting keeping elephants benefits the species and can lead to advances in science and conservation.

Dr Simon Dowell said: "I would argue that they have got some of this wrong. They are basing this on a lot of historical data. Over the last twenty years we've done so much research to improve welfare and improve mortality rates."

"The report is based on a review of a number of articles, papers and media reports going back a long way. I think that is the problem with the report as it goes right back to the era when elephant welfare was not good. That's going back fifty years or more and we've made so many advances since then. Now we are at the forefront of welfare with these animals."

There are around 40,000 Asian elephants living in the wild and 400,000 African elephants.

But Born Free's president said its latest report - Elephants in Zoos: A Legacy of Shame - showed arguing that zoos supporting conservation efforts was no longer good enough.

Between 2000 and 2020, 51 elephants were born in captivity in the UK. Over the same time period, 53 died.

The charity said infant mortality was four times higher among elephants in captivity compared with those in the wild, while stillbirths were twice as high.

The average herd size in a UK zoo is three compared with between seven and 16 in the wild, according to the charity.