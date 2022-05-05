A drug addict who dragged an 81 year old woman along the floor 'like a rag doll' has apologised and asked Liverpool Crown court to give him the longest sentence possible.

David Welsh from Walton left his victim too scared to go out after he attacked her as she walked home from a mid-afternoon shopping trip on Priory Road on February 10th this year.

The 22 year old relapsed addict was trying to grab her bag, dragging her into the road and kicking her. In an impact statement read to the court the pensioner said she'd lived in the area all her life but was now too scared to go out.

The mental damage this has caused me will last a lot longer than the physical injuries. He assaulted me in such a way that my body felt it had been bashed by him Victim impact statement

Liverpool Crown court heard details of the daylight attack

In an extremely unusual move, the 22-year-old relapsed drug addict interrupted court proceedings to talk to the judge directly via video link

Everything I've done to this woman is absolutely no way acceptable. I was at the lowest of the low and I couldn’t help myself and I can’t apologise enough...I’m asking the court if you can give me the maximum sentence for what I have done. David Welsh

Welsh, of Vanbrugh Road, Walton, who admitted attempted robbery was jailed for three years and eight months.His victim said she is trying to build herself up to go out again alone.“I was very frightened that day and this should never ever happen again,” she concluded.