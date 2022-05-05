Pensioner left scared to go out after being 'dragged like a rag doll' in Liverpool attack
A drug addict who dragged an 81 year old woman along the floor 'like a rag doll' has apologised and asked Liverpool Crown court to give him the longest sentence possible.
David Welsh from Walton left his victim too scared to go out after he attacked her as she walked home from a mid-afternoon shopping trip on Priory Road on February 10th this year.
The 22 year old relapsed addict was trying to grab her bag, dragging her into the road and kicking her. In an impact statement read to the court the pensioner said she'd lived in the area all her life but was now too scared to go out.
In an extremely unusual move, the 22-year-old relapsed drug addict interrupted court proceedings to talk to the judge directly via video link
Welsh, of Vanbrugh Road, Walton, who admitted attempted robbery was jailed for three years and eight months.His victim said she is trying to build herself up to go out again alone.“I was very frightened that day and this should never ever happen again,” she concluded.