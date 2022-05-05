Manchester Airport is set to welcome 200 new recruits this month as the summer holiday season approaches.

Bosses say the new workers will enable the airport to open additional security lanes during peak periods and improve customer service.

The latest cohort will join 60 other new recruits who started at the airport in April. A further 500 people are currently going through background checks and security training.

It follows recent widespread disruption at the airport over recent weeks, with staff shortages leaving travellers criticising long queues at security, unorganised check-ins and delays on baggage being returned in arrivals.

The new recruitment drive follows weeks of chaotic scenes at the airport in March and April.

Passenger numbers at the airport have now grown back to 79% of pre-pandemic levels and bosses say the recent recruitment drive and a range of other measures have improved the customer experience in recent weeks.

90% of travellers took less than 30 minutes to get through security in the last two weeks

Despite the recent improvements, the airport is continuing to advise customers to arrive three hours before their flights, and to ensure they are up-to-speed with the latest rules about what can be carried in hand luggage.

Passengers are being asked not to arrive earlier any than this because it can lead to extra queues, and check-in and security facilities may not be open.

Hundreds of new workers will begin working at Manchester airport in May Credit: PA Images

Airport bosses say a number of steps have been taken to improve customer experience in recent weeks, including:

The full re-opening of Terminal Three which has helped ease congestion

Additional overtime payments to existing colleagues

The recruitment of hundreds of temporary staff

A new customer communications campaign ‘Take Time, Take Care, Take Flight’

Ian Costigan, Interim Managing Director of Manchester Airport, said:

“We want to make sure that customers get away on their travels, so everyone at Manchester Airport is focused on bringing in the extra resources we need to continue operating our full flight schedule.

“It is encouraging to see new staff joining us as a result of our ongoing recruitment drive, and we have seen security waiting times reduce in recent weeks.

“The last few weeks have been challenging but the team on the ground has done a great job in getting passengers through security more quickly, and I would like to thank all colleagues for their hard work and dedication.

“As we continue to recover, we are reminding customers to arrive at the airport three hours before their flight and to ensure they are familiar with all security rules. While the majority of people will get through security in less than 30 minutes, customers need to allow time for check-in and the possibility that security queues may be longer at peak times.

“All of these things will help passengers move through the airport quickly and easily, which is our ultimate goal.”

There are still roles to apply for at the airport and there are several recruitment events set to take place in May including open days at the onsite Airport Academy (10 and 17 May).

Staff from the airport will also be attending jobs fairs held in Altrincham Job Centre (6 May), Rusholme Job Centre (11 May) and Bolton Council’s jobs fair on 26 May.

For information on roles available with MAG see careers.magairports.com

Information about roles with third parties is available directly on their websites or local job sites.