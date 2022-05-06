Local elections have taken place across the North West with polling stations closing at 10pm on Thursday 5 May.

Results have been coming in from 2am and we will be updating all this page with the results from all the counts across the region.

This year's polling day involves 24 councils across the North West, with nearly 500 council seats up for grabs.

Blackburn and Darwen:

Estimated declaration 4pm

Bolton

NO OVERALL CONTROL - CONSERVATIVE MINORITY

Bury

Estimated declaration around 8pm

Burnley

Estimated declaration 2.30pm

Chorley

LABOUR HOLD

Halton

LABOUR HOLD

Hyndburn

Estimated declaration 3pm

Knowsley

Polling station in Knowsley Credit: PA

Estimated declaration 3pm

Manchester

Estimated declaration 3pm

Oldham

LABOUR HOLD

Pendle

Estimated declaration around midday

Preston

LABOUR HOLD

Rochdale

Estimated declaration 3.30pm

Rossendale

Estimated declaration 2pm

Salford

LABOUR HOLD

Polling stations closed at 10pm Thursday May 5 Credit: PA

Sefton

LABOUR HOLD

South Lakeland:

Estimated declaration

St Helens

Estimated declaration 5pm

Stockport

NO OVERALL CONTROL - LIB DEM MINORITY

2022 Local Elections Credit: PA

Tameside

LABOUR HOLD

Trafford

Estimated first declarations is 5.30pm

West Lancashire

Estimated declaration 3.30pm

Wigan

LABOUR HOLD

Wirral