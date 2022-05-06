Skip to content

Local Elections 2022: Results in the North West

0505 Wigan polling station
Polling station in Wigan Credit: ITV news

Local elections have taken place across the North West with polling stations closing at 10pm on Thursday 5 May.

Results have been coming in from 2am and we will be updating all this page with the results from all the counts across the region.

This year's polling day involves 24 councils across the North West, with nearly 500 council seats up for grabs.

Blackburn and Darwen:

  • Estimated declaration 4pm

Bolton

  • NO OVERALL CONTROL - CONSERVATIVE MINORITY

Bury

  • Estimated declaration around 8pm

Burnley

  • Estimated declaration 2.30pm

Chorley

  • LABOUR HOLD

Halton

  • LABOUR HOLD

Hyndburn

  • Estimated declaration 3pm

Knowsley

Polling station in Knowsley Credit: PA

  • Estimated declaration 3pm

Manchester

  • Estimated declaration 3pm

Oldham

  • LABOUR HOLD

Pendle

  • Estimated declaration around midday

Preston

  • LABOUR HOLD

Rochdale

  • Estimated declaration 3.30pm

Rossendale

  • Estimated declaration 2pm

Salford

  • LABOUR HOLD

Polling stations closed at 10pm Thursday May 5 Credit: PA

Sefton

  • LABOUR HOLD

South Lakeland:

  • Estimated declaration

St Helens

  • Estimated declaration 5pm

Stockport

  • NO OVERALL CONTROL - LIB DEM MINORITY

2022 Local Elections Credit: PA

Tameside

  • LABOUR HOLD

Trafford

  • Estimated first declarations is 5.30pm

West Lancashire

  • Estimated declaration 3.30pm

Wigan

  • LABOUR HOLD

Wirral

  • NO OVERALL CONTROL - LABOUR MINORITY

