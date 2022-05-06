Live
Local Elections 2022: Results in the North West
Local elections have taken place across the North West with polling stations closing at 10pm on Thursday 5 May.
Results have been coming in from 2am and we will be updating all this page with the results from all the counts across the region.
This year's polling day involves 24 councils across the North West, with nearly 500 council seats up for grabs.
Blackburn and Darwen:
Estimated declaration 4pm
Bolton
NO OVERALL CONTROL - CONSERVATIVE MINORITY
Bury
Estimated declaration around 8pm
Burnley
Estimated declaration 2.30pm
Chorley
LABOUR HOLD
Halton
LABOUR HOLD
Hyndburn
Estimated declaration 3pm
Knowsley
Estimated declaration 3pm
Manchester
Estimated declaration 3pm
Oldham
LABOUR HOLD
Pendle
Estimated declaration around midday
Preston
LABOUR HOLD
Rochdale
Estimated declaration 3.30pm
Rossendale
Estimated declaration 2pm
Salford
LABOUR HOLD
Sefton
LABOUR HOLD
South Lakeland:
Estimated declaration
St Helens
Estimated declaration 5pm
Stockport
NO OVERALL CONTROL - LIB DEM MINORITY
Tameside
LABOUR HOLD
Trafford
Estimated first declarations is 5.30pm
West Lancashire
Estimated declaration 3.30pm
Wigan
LABOUR HOLD
Wirral
NO OVERALL CONTROL - LABOUR MINORITY