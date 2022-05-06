Play Brightcove video

Manchester Storm have a new head coach and it's someone the fans will know well.

Goaltender Matt Ginn joined the club in 2018 and, after retiring from playing because of injury, the 31-year-old now takes up a new role at the club.

He says, "I'm excited, it's a tremendous opportunity and I can't wait to get started. I couldn't say no.

"I love it here, love Manchester and the fans are awesome so it was easy to keep coming back."

Matt Ginn with Manchester Storm teammates Credit: Manchester Storm

Injury restricted Ginn's appearances for Storm last season. After spending much of the year coaching alongside former head coach Ryan Finnerty, Ginn now replaces his fellow Canadian who will focus on being the club's General Manager.

It's been a disappointing season for Storm who finished second from bottom of ice hockey's Elite League and missed out of the end of season play offs.

The hard work begins now for Ginn with the club starting the process of recruiting new players for new season which gets underway later in the year.

He says: "It was tough, it was disappointing all round from a coaches, players, fans stand point it just wasn't up to our standard.

"We're looking to put that in the rear view mirror and move forward."

"Hoping to bring a winning culture this year and reestablish that and make it a fun team to watch, fast and exciting and very successful.

