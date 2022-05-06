Potential jurors in the trial of a teenager charged with murdering a 12-year-old have been told they must reach a verdict based on what they hear in court and nothing else.

Ava White was fatally stabbed in Liverpool city centre after a Christmas lights switch-on on 25 November 2021.

A 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has denied her murder, and at a hearing at Liverpool Crown Court on Friday 6 May, pleaded not guilty to an alternative charge of manslaughter.

During the hearing 47 potential jurors were asked if they attended a vigil held following the school girl's death.

Judge Mrs Justice Yip said: "I realise that many of you will have heard something about Ava's death at the time.

"It was in the news, it was reported widely and if you did see or hear the news reports you might have formed some views about the case at the time.

"It would be perfectly natural to feel shock, to feel upset about the death of a child, particularly when that happens close to home, and you might even have talked about it with family or friends. That's perfectly understandable."

She told the panel jurors would be presented with all relevant evidence during the trial.

She added: "No one has yet heard the evidence in this case so any views that you or anyone else might have formed obviously can't be the sort of informed views that a jury is going to have at the end of the case.

"The verdict the jury reaches must be reached on the basis of the evidence they hear in court and nothing else."

The defendant appeared via videolink for the hearing.

The trial, which is expected to last three weeks, was adjourned until Monday, 9 May, when a jury will be sworn in and the case will be opened.