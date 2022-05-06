Former players from Liverpool and Everton have joined forces to launch a charity run in memory of the football fans killed in the Hillsborough disaster.

The 5k event was last staged in 2019, with the pandemic forcing organisers to make the run virtual for the last two years.

It finally returns to Stanley Park on Saturday 21 May 2022.

Former Liverpool FC players Jamie Carragher, Sammy Lee and David Fairclough joined Everton in the Community Ambassador and former player Ian Snodin at the launch, alongside relatives of those who died.

The run was first staged in April 2015 as a positive way to celebrate the lives of the men, women and children who lost their lives as a result of the 1989 disaster, their families and the survivors.

Margaret Aspinall's son James was 18 when he was killed.

She told Granada Reports: "To see the community getting together, you know, red, blue, it's absolutely wonderful. It's been away now for a couple of years and people have missed it. So they'll be so looking forward to all being together again. And I think it's great to see the city united like that."

Jamie Carragher’s 23 Foundation is one of the charities to benefit from the fundraising.

He said: "It's going to mean a lot that a lot of people within the city are coming together for this run. The fact that we can get something out of it in terms of our charity. We'll then put that back into the city and the community. It's fantastic for us but a big thank you and a big shout out to everyone who's going to help."

Money will also be raised for the LFC Foundation, Everton in the Community and junior parkrun.