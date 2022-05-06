A man has been arrested after a cyclist died in a suspected hit and run crash in Bolton.

Officers were called to reports of a vehicle and a bike colliding on Chorley New Road and Victoria Road in Horwich at just before 5am on Thursday 5 May.

The cyclist, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A grey VW Polo drove away from the area but was later found.

Sergeant Andrew Page, from GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "Our thoughts are with the man’s family who are understandably devastated at this news and we’re doing all we can to get them the answers they deserve.

"We’re already following up a number of lines of enquiry and would urge anyone with information, or anyone with any dash-cam footage, to report it to us as it may assist with our investigation."

Officers say they are doing all they can to get the answers the cyclist's family deserve Credit: MEN Media

Road closures were temporarily put in place whilst officers carried out an investigation.

A 31-year-old man arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Anyone who may have seen a grey VW Polo in the area is asked to contact police on 0161 856 4741 or via LiveChat at www.gmp.police.uk.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.