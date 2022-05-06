A market aimed at celebrating the best of black culture and highlight the need for more support for black business owners is setting out its stalls.

Melanin Markets will return to the Royal Exchange Theatre in Manchester 8 May after making its debut at the Contact Theatre last Christmas.

The free event, which is open to everyone, promises to be filled with vibrant music, food, drink, art, homeware, clothing and much more.

Bianca Danielle and Kelly Morgan created Melanin Markets to promote black businesses and celebrate black culture. Credit: Instagram

The market was created by two Manchester based black female entrepreneurs, Bianca Danielle and Kelly Morgan.

The pair are passionate about addressing the huge barriers faced by black-business owners and say art and culture should be for everyone, regardless of class, age or race.

Bianca Danielle said: "We created Melanin Markets to celebrate and promote black-owned business vibrantly and unapologetically.

"We purposefully choose to host our event, within unorthodox spaces not usually frequented by the black community.

"We want to normalise seeing and spending with black businesses whilst breaking down systemic discrimination and inequality".

The Melanin Markets are returning to Manchester after the success of their debut event in December 2021 Credit: Instagram

Kelly Morgan added: "In 2020, Manchester marched in support of the Black Lives Matters movement, acknowledging the need for change and action in all areas of society.

"The Black Pound Day initiative plays an extremely important role in creating opportunities for the black community to gain a stronger standing economically.

"Black owned businesses in the UK face a variety of challenges such as underrepresentation, limited access to start-up funds, and barriers accessing wider markets.

"Recent reports have shown that 88% of black owned businesses have been self-funded and quite relevant to this figure studies have shown that black owned businesses are five times more likely to be rejected for Loans and Grants.

"These figures highlight the need for change so that black businesses are able to imagine, actualise and succeed fairly in the UK.

"And so in alignment with the Black Pound Day movement which aims address the economic inequalities and imbalances affecting black businesses and entrepreneurs in the UK and global diasporic communities, Melanin Markets Manchester celebrates and promotes black-owned business vibrantly within unorthodox spaces not usually frequented by the black community - with the aim to normalise seeing and spending with Black Businesses."

The Melanin Markets will celebrate black-owned businesses Credit: Instagram

The event on Sunday will house more than 50 vendors who will be selling a range of tasty food and drink, such as vegan African food business Gwafuvegan, Indo-Caribbean fusion brand Soka and Miss Jackson's Drinks Company - a heritage brand continuing their family's Jamaican heritage with Rum and Sorrel premium spirits.

There will also be health food vendors selling seamoss and herbs, cultural clothing brands for adults and children, accessories in bright, bold African prints, jewellery and homeware representing black culture such as Educup Yourself who designs mugs with men and women with afro hair and with empowering quotes and statements printed on them.