North West acts Blossoms and Harry Styles top the Official Charts

Two North West acts are celebrating after topping the Official Charts.

Stockport indie band Blossoms have bagged their third UK Number 1 album with Ribbon Around the Bomb.

Meanwhile, Harry Styles reigns at the top the Official Singles Chart for five consecutive weeks with As It Was.

Blossoms Credit: PA Images

Celebrating their Official Number 1 album, Blossoms said: "It’s happened again! Ribbon Around the Bomb is the Official UK Number 1 album this week – [our] third time. A hat-trick of Number 1s for us.

"We’re very proud of this record, so thanks to everyone who bought it. We’re going to have a great night now. Nice one!"

Blossoms celebrate news of their Official Number 1 album,

Meanwhile, Harry Styles will perform his chart topping single, alongside other songs from his highly anticipated third album at a "One Night Only" show in London.

The Grammy-award winning singer, 28, will perform tracks from Harry's House for the first time at the O2 Academy Brixton on 24 May.

The much-anticipated album, which is due to be released on 20 May, follows the release of his chart-topping self-titled debut album in 2017 and his second offering, Fine Line, in 2019, which peaked at number two in the album charts.

Harry Styles has now topped the UK single's charts for 5 consecutive weeks Credit: PA Images

Styles has previously said he created Harry's House during the pandemic after his schedule cleared for the first time since he rose to fame on The X Factor in 2010 with pop band One Direction.

The pop star recently paid tribute to his former boy band during a headline set at Coachella, appearing alongside special guest Lizzo to perform a rendition of their hit song What Makes You Beautiful.