Medical staff have been charged after it was alleged a number of patients were unlawfully sedated and mistreated on a stroke ward.

The three nurses and two health care assistants, who worked on the unit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, were charged after the Trust raised concerns in 2018 about patient care.

The charges relate to the care given to often elderly and vulnerable patients between August 2014 and November 2018.

Lancashire Police say the five are accused of a total 33 offences including ill-treatment, relating to the unlawful sedation of patients, conspiracies to ill-treat, as well as the theft and supply of medication.

Det Ch Insp Jill Johnston, leading the investigation, said: "This is a complex investigation into allegations of unlawful sedation and ill treatment of patients on the stroke unit at Blackpool over a number of years.

"The safety of patients and the public remains our absolute priority and this inquiry has investigated the care provided to often elderly and vulnerable people.

"Everyone should be safe in hospital, to receive the care they require and be treated with dignity and respect.

"Our investigation remains ongoing and we continue to provide support to the many families affected. I would encourage anyone with information to contact the investigation team in confidence and someone from the team will recontact you."

Who has been charged?

Catherine Hudson, 52, of Coriander Close, Blackpool

seven offences of a care worker ill-treating/wilfully neglecting an individual.

eight offences of conspiring to steal from employer.

one offence of theft by employee.

one offence of perverting the course of justice.

Charlotte Wilmot, 47, of Bowland Crescent, Blackpool

One offence of encouraging/assisting in the commission of an offence believing it will be committed – this relates to encouraging a nurse to sedate a patient.

One offence of conspiring to ill-treat a patient.

Four offences of conspiring to steal from employer.

Matthew Pover, 39, of Bearwood Road, Smethwick, West Midlands;

one offence of conspiring to steal from employer.

one offence of theft by employee.

one offence of supplying a Class C drug.

one offence of offering to supply a Class C drug.

Victoria Holehouse, 31, of Riverside Drive, Hambleton;

two offences of conspiring to steal from employer.

Marek Grabianowski, 45, of Montpelier Avenue, Bispham;

three offences of conspiring to steal from employer.

one offence of perverting the course of justice.

All are due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on 31 May.

Pete Murphy, Executive Director of Nursing, Midwifery, AHP and Quality at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals, said: "Our thoughts remain firmly with all of the families involved with and connected to the case, which has been ongoing for a significant period of time.

"The Trust has fully co-operated with Police colleagues throughout and continues to do so. Above all else, we remain committed to finding the truth and would again urge anyone with any information to come forward and tell the Police what they know.

"We will be supporting colleagues throughout the Trust to help them to process this extremely upsetting news and in the meantime, I want to reassure our patients and their families that everything possible has been done and continues to be reviewed to ensure patients are safe and families should be reassured about the quality of care in our hospital and community settings."

Anyone with any information can contact the investigation team or by calling 101 quoting log 0612 of May 4.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.

A separate murder investigation into the death of Valerie Kneale on the stroke unit continues. A 51-year-old man was charged in December 2021 with a number of sexual assaults at the hospital.