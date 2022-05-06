Tom Parker's widow tells Loose Women she still feels presence of The Wanted star

Play Brightcove video

The widow of The Wanted star Tom Parker says she can feel her late husband with her and and is determined to be "as strong as possible" for the sake of the couple's children

The boyband singer from Bolton died at a hospice on 30 March, after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour. He was 33.

Speaking on ITV's Loose Women in her first TV interview since his death, Kelsey Parker said she has been honest with children Aurelia and Bodhi.

The 32-year-old said: "I feel strong, I'm just getting through each day.

"I have the kids. I have to wake up each day, I have to get on with it, just trying to be as strong as possible in a really difficult situation and time for us all."

The couple met as teenagers and later married before having two children.

Kelsey and Tom Parker in 2016 Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA Archive/PA Images

When asked by Loose Woman presenter Kaye Adams where she finds her strength, Parker replied: "From within. I have to wake up each day and think 'Right, come on, you can do it'.

"What would he want me to do? He wouldn't want me to sit around crying. He'd want me to get on with it."

She added: "And the kids obviously, they're not sad. They wake up and they're happy. 'What are we doing today?'. We're going to the park."

Play Brightcove video

Parker revealed that she has been advised to be honest with the children about their father's death.

Speaking about her daughter Aurelia, she said: "When Tom went into the hospice, she was really confused."

She added: "I was leaving to go to the hospice and I just said to her, 'I've got to go to make sure the angels take daddy. The angels are coming to collect him', which is a really horrible conversation.

"The next day I had to tell her her dad's dead. This is the advice I got - to be honest.

"I said, 'Dad's dead and he's not coming back'. So she's still trying to digest that."

Tom's funeral took place on 20 April in London.

The singer's coffin was carried by his bandmates from The Wanted, as Champagne Supernova by Oasis played to fans gathered outside.

Jay McGuiness, Max George, Siva Kaneswaran and Nathan Sykes served as pallbearers in the procession.

Kelsey Parker at the funeral of her husband Tom Parker Credit: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire/PA Images

Parker also revealed she believes the singer sends her signs to show he is still with her, which she asked him to do while he was in the hospice.

She said: "He has given me so many signs... car alarms go off at four in the morning. I'm like, 'Not four in the morning, Tom'. I do talk to him and that's a release as well. I can feel him there."

Speaking about her 13-year relationship with Tom, she explained: "The fact I met Tom at 19 in a really tough industry. We were soulmates, we loved each other so much, he was my best friend."

She added: "I found the love of my life at the age of 19 and I've spent all these years with him. How lucky am I to say I found love? I was so in love with him."

Play Brightcove video

Tom spent his final months bringing awareness to brain tumours - and raising money to fight it.

Now after his death, his family have continued his legacy by raising more than £67,000, which will go towards "amazing causes in Tom’s name."

Kelsey revealed she is determined to preserve her late husband's legacy.

"It's about the kids and learning and celebrating him," she said.

"I want to be able to talk about their dad... Even the final moments were magical. That's the sort of person he was."

She added: "Did I think I was going to be a widow at 32 with two children? It's so shocking.

"But I have to live my life and that's what Tom would have wanted me to do."