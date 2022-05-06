An undertaker who shared indecent images of children, extreme pornography and took pictures at a funeral home has been jailed for 25 years.

Nigel Robinson-Wright was arrested at his home in Blackpool after being linked to an investigation by the Met Police into a man suspected of sexually abusing a child.

The 42-year-old undertaker, who worked in the town, had been communicating with the man via encrypted chat apps.

Lancashire Police seized his electronic devices where they found indecent images of children and extreme pornographic images which he had shared with others.

He had also been talking to others via social media apps and had been organising and facilitating the commission of sexual offences against a young child, dogs and dead bodies.

Robinson-Wright was sentenced to 25 years in prison, including an eight-year extended sentence.

Sophie Rozdolskyj for the CPS said: "This is truly a shocking case. Nigel Robinson-Wright’s conversation with others described, depicted and encouraged the most depraved of sexual acts.

"In a gross breach of trust, as an undertaker he betrayed all those who had entrusted him with taking care of the loved ones they had lost. I cannot begin to imagine the affect this has had upon them.

"The CPS will always seek to bring to justice those who fuel any form of sexual exploitation."