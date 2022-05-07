'Don't get vaccine fatigue, get the jab' NHS chief on spring booster

The NHS in the North West is urging thousands to come forward for the spring booster jab, saying they've reached half of those who need it.

So far, in the space of six weeks, three hundred and sixty thousand people have received the vaccine.

Professor Richard Preece says that is a remarkable achievement but more needs to be done.

He's warned against assumptions that Covid has gone away because society is opened up.

The NHS is still mindful that new variants may emerge, and Professor Preece says it is like crossing a familiar road, we all still have to look to see if it's safe.

He is urging all those over 75 to go online themselves or get a family member to book a booster.

The NHS is also vaccinating school children and Professor Preece says there was evidence that the Omicron variant of the virus made some very young people very ill.

The NHS is warning that Covid has not gone away and new variants may emerge Credit: PA