A man from Liverpool who topped the UK's most wanted list has been caught in Spain.

David Ungi, who's 30-years-old, was being sought for his suspected role in the murder of 18-year-old Vinny Waddington in Liverpool in 2015.

After seven years on the run he was apprehended on Thursday night along with three other men as he entered a gym at a shopping centre in Coin, Malaga, as part of a joint operation involving the Spanish authorities, the National Crime Agency, Merseyside Police and the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit.

Police found a 9mm Ruger firearm and ammunition in a rucksack.

David Ungi Credit: NCA

Ungi is the third most wanted target captured in the last week – Callum Halpin was caught in Portugal on Monday, and Alex Male, wanted on drugs charges, was arrested at Lisbon airport on Saturday.

Extradition proceedings are underway after he appeared at court in Malaga on Friday and was remanded in custody.

He'd left the UK less than 24 hours after Vinny Waddington was killed in 2015.

Vinny Waddington Credit: Echo Syndication

Vinny was shot at through a car window and rammed off his motorbike on Banks Road in Garston.

Two men were convicted of the 18 year-old’s murder in 2016, but the third suspect wanted by Merseyside Police, Ungi, was still on the run.