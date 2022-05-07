Liverpool Council has confirmed plans for a parade through the city if Liverpool Football Club enjoy a successful end to the season.The Reds are chasing a historic quadruple as they look to add the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup to their Carabao Cup triumph earlier in the year. They will face Chelsea in the FA cup final on Saturday May 14 and Real Madrid in Paris for the Champions League showdown on May 28. The parade would be the following day Sunday May 29.The council has confirmed that a victory parade will only take place if the Reds win the Premier League or Champions League.The announcement is being made in advance so residents and businesses in the city can prepare.

Crowds at the parade in 2019, the announcement of a similar event is to allow businesses to prepare Credit: Liverpool city council

As the date of the proposed victory parade falls on the anniversary of the Heysel Stadium disaster, throughout the morning of the anniversary Liverpool City Council and Liverpool Football Club will pay tribute to the 39 supporters who lost their lives on that day. The council and the club are working together on those plans.The costs will be met by Liverpool Football Club but it will be organised by the Culture Liverpool team at the city council, which also organised victory parades in 2005 and 2019 and many other major events such as The Giants.

Mayor Joanne Anderson Credit: ITV News

Mayor of Liverpool, Joanne Anderson, said: “We all remember those iconic images from 2019 as hundreds of thousands of people lined the parade route to celebrate this incredible footballing achievement.“Staging an event of this scale does not happen overnight – our events team is among the best in the world at what they do, and they have done all they can behind the scenes and are now at the point where they need to start communicating with residents and businesses about the plans in place“The team working on it will have less than 24 hours’ notice once that final whistle blows so we need as much time as possible to prepare in advance to ensure the safety of everyone involved.“We are working in partnership with LFC, Merseyside Police and travel partners to ensure any parade runs smoothly and safely, and if the Reds do bring home the silverware, we can make sure we give them the heroes’ homecoming they deserve.”