Stars from some of the country's biggest soaps have taken to the football pitch to raise money for charity.

Coronation Street neighbours Kurt and Tyrone, actors Andy Whyment and Alan Halsall, took on a team of former professionals in a charity football match at Chorley FC's Victory Park ground.

" For us as actors, we just kind of know that fear the crowd will turn up to see us type thing," Alan said. "I don't think I'll last 90 minutes!"

Alan added: "I've kind of just come down just to show me support now because I'm not a great player. I've just turned 41. So I think my playing days might be might be over and I'm just going down just to show support for the lads."

The pair were joined by Emmerdale's Sam Dingle, played by James Hooton, and some of the stars of Hollyoaks.

In the action: Emmerdale's James Hooton tackles ex Blackburn star Colin Hendry Credit: ITV Granada

The match between the Jet 2 TV All Stars and the Rosemere Legends was raising money for Rosemere Cancer Foundation and the Len Johnrose Trust.

Their opponents included former Blackburn Rovers stars Colin Hendry and Kevin Gallacher, Preston North End ex first team players Lee Cartwright and Graeme Atkinson, Burnley FC old boys Dean West and Stephen Jones and Brett Ormerod, who played for Accrington Stanley and Blackpool FC, ensuring all local professional teams were represented.

Ormerod, who is the only player to have scored in all of the top four divisions of English football for the same club, admitted: "We're all getting a bit tubbier and less fit. It can be hard work nowadays getting out there.

"I'm just I'll be happy if I get through it with no niggling injuries. Usually it'll take me about three days to recover. So, you know, it's all in a good cause, so it's well worth the pain."

Chorley-born entertainer Steve Royle celebrates scoring one of the Legends' two goals Credit: ITV Granada

The match was organised by Whittle-le-Woods football fan and chef Ian Crowther, Chorley's Tony Cartwright and former soldier Damian Chamberlain, of Oswaldtwistle, who is also player manager of the Blackburn-based Poppy-Mai FC first team.

Ian, a cancer survivor, was hoping to replicate the success of a game he and Damian organised last May at AFC Darwen.

Ian said: "I am delighted to be involved in putting on what I think will be a fantastic game of football for what I know are two absolutely fantastic causes."

Len Johnrose playing for Burnley in 2004 Credit: Barry Coombs/EMPICS Sport

Len Johnrose was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2017. The Trust is raising funds for research and to help the former pro footballer and his family as he battles to live his life as full possible.

Defensive midfielder Len played for Blackburn Rovers, Burnley and Preston North End during his professional career, which spanned almost 20 years and also took him to Bury FC, Swansea and Hartlepool Utd.

His friend and former teammate Dean West told Granada Reports he and his family are grateful for the support.

"He's battling on. It's tough seeing him but he's in good spirits and appreciates all the help and love people show to him," he said.

The TV All Stars won the match 7-2 Credit: ITV Granada

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, which is the region's specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including those at the Royal Blackburn and Burnley General Teaching Hospitals.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients' cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free.