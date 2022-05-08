Developers who planned to turn Bolton's Hulton Park estate into a Championship golf course to host the Ryder Cup will appeal against a council decision to reject planning permission.

Peel L&P had hoped the site would be able to host the world famous golf event in 2031, but Bolton Council rejected the plans in February.

It came after hundreds of local residents came together to fight the plans, which included executive homes as well as the golf facilities.

Peel L&P say the proposals are worth £1.6bn in wider socio-economic benefits to the town, and would create 1,000 new jobs over 20 years, while opening up some of Hulton Park to the public for the first time in its history.

However, the project is conditional on Hulton Park securing the rights to host the Ryder Cup tournament in 2031 or 2035.

Richard Knight, Director of Planning and Strategy at Peel L&P said:

“We already have planning permission to redevelop and restore Hulton Park following the Secretary of State’s approval in 2020 so we were very disappointed that Bolton Council refused our revised and improved scheme as it takes on board more local feedback and really is a once in a generation opportunity to invest in Bolton and level up the region."

“This level of investment will only happen if Hulton Park secures the Ryder Cup and weremain committed to securing support for the development as we know the extent of thebenefits it will bring to Bolton and the North West. These include better housing choices,more jobs, improved transport, new health and wellbeing facilities and a golfing academy for "the entire community."