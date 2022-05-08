Double tragedy as young couple die within days of each other
A man from Blackpool took his own life after telling friends he 'couldn't live without' his girlfriend who had been found dead three days earlier.Craig Daffery was reported missing to police on the 14th of January.
Officers issued a picture of his red Mazda car as concerns for his welfare grew but his body was found in the Catforth area of Preston two days later on Sunday January 16th.The 35-year-old, who attended Myerscough College and ran his own landscape gardening business Daffern's Design & Landscapes, had been left devastated by the death of his girlfriend Jenny Shanley, a mum-of-three who had been found dead on January 11th.
Miss Shanley's death, believed to be a suicide, will be subject to an inquest later this year.An inquest at Preston Coroner's Court heard that Craig, of Wentworth Drive, had visited the police station on the afternoon of Friday January 14th after being unable to get his belongings from Jenny's house. He had also expressed frustration that he had not been kept updated on the investigation into her death.
Worried friends and family desperately tried to get hold of Craig but eventually his phone was turned off. He was reported missing and two days later his body was found near a telephone exchange building in School Lane.Mum Patricia Daffern, who also has two daughters; Heather and Amanda, said in a statement read out during the inquest that Craig had previously attempted to take his own life in June 2020. He had been referred to mental health services but did not attend an appointment and eventually discharged himself.Returning a conclusion of suicide Area Coroner Richard Taylor said: "Families will always ask why someone has done what they have done but I am afraid I can't answer that. All I can answer is the who, when, where and how.After the inquest, Craig's family said: "Craig was well-loved by his family and all who knew him, especially with his smile and larger than life personality. He is so sadly missed and he will live on in our memory, remembering and celebrating his life as he would have done. His family and friends would like to thank everyone who has paid their respects and sent heartfelt wishes at this tragic time."
I'm worried about my or someone I know's mental health?
CALM
CALM, or the Campaign Against Living Miserably, runs a free and confidential helpline and webchat – open from 5pm to midnight every day, for anyone who needs to talk about life’s problems.
It also supports those bereaved by suicide, through the Support After Suicide Partnership (SASP).
Phone their helpline: 0800 585858 (Daily, 5pm to midnight)
Mind
Mind is a mental health charity which promotes the views and needs of people with mental health issues.
It provides advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem, and campaigns to improve services, raise awareness and promote understanding.
Phone Infoline on 0300 123 3393
Email info@mind.org.uk
PAPYRUS
For practical, confidential suicide prevention help and advice you can contact PAPYRUS HOPELINEUK on 0800 068 4141, text 07860 039967 or email pat@papyrus-uk.org
Suicide is the biggest killer of young people in the UK. PAPYRUS aims to reduce the number of young people who take their own lives by breaking down the stigma around suicide and equipping people with the skills to recognise and respond to suicidal behaviour.
HOPELINEUK is the charity’s confidential helpline service providing practical advice and support to young people with thoughts of suicide and anyone concerned about a young person who may have thoughts of suicide.
HOPELINEUK is staffed by trained professionals, offering a telephone, text and email service.
Samaritans
Samaritans is an organisation offering confidential support for people experiencing feelings of distress or despair.
Phone 116 123 (a free 24 hour helpline)
Email: jo@samaritans.org
YoungMinds
YoungMinds is a resource with information on child and adolescent mental health, but also offers services for parents and professionals.
It is the UK’s leading charity fighting for children and young people's mental health, and wants to make sure all young people can get the mental health support they need, when they need it
YoungMinds Textline - Text YM to 85258
Phone Parents' helpline 0808 802 5544 (Monday to Friday, 9.30am - 4pm)