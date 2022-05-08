Double tragedy as young couple die within days of each other

A man from Blackpool took his own life after telling friends he 'couldn't live without' his girlfriend who had been found dead three days earlier.Craig Daffery was reported missing to police on the 14th of January.

Officers issued a picture of his red Mazda car as concerns for his welfare grew but his body was found in the Catforth area of Preston two days later on Sunday January 16th.The 35-year-old, who attended Myerscough College and ran his own landscape gardening business Daffern's Design & Landscapes, had been left devastated by the death of his girlfriend Jenny Shanley, a mum-of-three who had been found dead on January 11th.

Miss Shanley's death, believed to be a suicide, will be subject to an inquest later this year.An inquest at Preston Coroner's Court heard that Craig, of Wentworth Drive, had visited the police station on the afternoon of Friday January 14th after being unable to get his belongings from Jenny's house. He had also expressed frustration that he had not been kept updated on the investigation into her death.

Craig Daffery Credit: Lancs Live

Worried friends and family desperately tried to get hold of Craig but eventually his phone was turned off. He was reported missing and two days later his body was found near a telephone exchange building in School Lane.Mum Patricia Daffern, who also has two daughters; Heather and Amanda, said in a statement read out during the inquest that Craig had previously attempted to take his own life in June 2020. He had been referred to mental health services but did not attend an appointment and eventually discharged himself.Returning a conclusion of suicide Area Coroner Richard Taylor said: "Families will always ask why someone has done what they have done but I am afraid I can't answer that. All I can answer is the who, when, where and how.After the inquest, Craig's family said: "Craig was well-loved by his family and all who knew him, especially with his smile and larger than life personality. He is so sadly missed and he will live on in our memory, remembering and celebrating his life as he would have done. His family and friends would like to thank everyone who has paid their respects and sent heartfelt wishes at this tragic time."