A vigil has been held in memory of mum-of-two Katie Kenyon whose body was found in Lancashire woodland.

The event at Memorial Park in Padiham saw more than 50 people gather to honour the care worker's memory.

Family members, friends, couples and elderly people laid bouquets of colourful flowers around candles and photos of Katie at the park's fountain monument in Sunday 8 May.

Family, friends, strangers laid bouquets and candles at the park's fountain monument. Credit: Lancs Live

Katie's body was found by police in the Forest of Bowland on 29 April.

The 33-year-old was last seen getting into a silver Ford Transit van in Padiham In Lancashire at about 9.30am on 22 April, and was thought to have travelled to the Bolton-by-Bowland area.A huge search involving more than 60 specialist officers from four police forces took place. The search involved fire service and police officers, mounted police, dog teams, mountain rescue volunteers and drones.

The community has raised more than nearly £20k to support Katie's family. Credit: Lancs Live

Tanya Judge, who had been Katie's neighbour, said: "It's a huge shock. We live on the same street, and I knew her, not as well as others, but she was a good neighbour, it's awful.

"I can't begin to imagine... my thoughts go out to her family, her friends and her children."Ray Peat, of Burnley, who used to live in Padiham, added: "I've known the Kenyon's for a lot of years, my heart goes out to her family. The whole community is just reeling in shock."Kerry was standing with her family watching the growing gathering. She said: "I didn't know her, but we just came to pay our respects. The whole community has been very shocked by this."The community has raised nearly £20,000 to date to support the family.

Andrew Burfield court sketch

A trial date has been set for Andrew Burfield, the man accused of murdering Katie Kenyon.

Andrew Burfield, 50, of Todmorden Road, Burnley, appeared via video link from HMP Preston for a brief court hearing and did not enter any plea.Judge Medland QC set a date for Burfield to return to court on 22 August for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

A trial will take place on 14 November. Burfield has been remanded in custody until the next court hearing.