The family of an HGV driver from Manchester who died in a crash say he was hard-working, loving and will be deeply missed.

Police were called at 12:40pm on Friday, 6 May to a report that a truck, travelling towards Blackburn Road on Higher Shuttleworth in Burnley, had left the carriageway and partially overturned.

The driver, who has since been named as Robbie Ackers, from Middleton, died at the scene.

Paying tribute to the 54-year-old, his family said: “Robbie leaves behind his daughters Dineka and Sky and his partner Jane.

"He was a hardworking loving father and partner who left a lasting impression wherever he went. He will be very sadly missed by all his family and friends.

"We would like to thank all the emergency services who were so helpful during his untimely passing.”

Police are continuing to investigate the crash to establish exactly what happened and are asking anybody who witnessed it, or who has dashcam footage to get in touch.

Anybody with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 618 of May 6.