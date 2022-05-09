A man has died after falling from a top-floor window in Liverpool.

The 40-year-old man is thought to have fallen from the window on a terrace house on Longmoor Lane in Fazakerley at around 10pm on Sunday, 8 May.

A 43-year-old man, who is known to the victim, has now been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A cordon has been put in place while police carry out their enquiries. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Merseyside Police and North West Ambulance Service attended the scene, and the man was taken to hospital where he sadly died.

His next of kin are in the process of being informed.

CCTV, house-to-house and forensic enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Road closures are currently in place on Longmoor Lane between Greenwich Road and Hall Road while enquiries are carried out.

Motorists are advised to see alternative routes were possible.

Detective Inspector Gary Stratton said: “We are in the extremely early stages of an investigation, and I would appeal to anyone who has any information at all to come forward.

“Investigations are ongoing to establish exactly what happened and our officers are at the scene while we conduct house-to-house enquiries and gather information.

“If you saw or heard any suspicious behaviour in the area this evening then please let us know. Similarly if you were driving down Longmoor Lane and have dashcam footage then please review it and contact us if you see anything. All information you hold could be vital to our investigation.”