The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend the official opening of Manchester Arena bombing memorial ahead of the fifth anniversary of the terror attack.

William and Kate will join bereaved families and some of the survivors of the attack in a private, intimate ceremony at the Glade of Light memorial close to the city's Cathedral.

The Halo is the centrepiece of the Glade of Light Memorial

The Duke will speak during the short ceremony and Kate will lay flowers along with Manchester Council leader Councillor Bev Craig.

The royal couple will meet privately with families inside nearby Manchester Cathedral after the opening event.

22 people were killed in the terrorist attack at the Manchester Arena on 22 May 2017

The Duke of Cambridge previously attended the national service of commemoration at the cathedral in May 2018, marking the first anniversary of the Islamic State-inspired terror attack.

The Glade of Light is a garden memorial created as a space for reflection and remembrance.

Its centrepiece is a white marble halo bearing the names of the 22 people who lost their lives.

The names of the 22 victims are engraved on the memorial's centrepiece

Families of those who lost loved ones have been able to place personalised memory capsules, containing mementos and messages, inside the halo.

Around the anniversary of the bombing every year on May 22, the white flowers of a hawthorn tree planted at its centre will bloom.

The 'Glade of Light' design is set to be a place of reflection. Credit: Manchester City Council

The memorial, which opened to the public in January, is close to the scene of the bombing, where Salman Abedi detonated a device killing 22 people and injured hundreds more as they left an Ariana Grande concert at the arena.

The poignant floral tributes after the May 22 attack in 2017

Manchester City Council's chief executive Joanne Roney said it was a "potent symbol of how Manchester will continue to hold those who lost their lives, and everyone who was affected by those terrible events, in our hearts".

"We will never forget them," she added.

Manchester will also mark the anniversary of the bombing on May 22 and the memorial will be open to the public for people to visit.

In February a vandal caused damage worth £10,000 to the memorial.

Anwar Hosseni, 24, of Salford, has pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to the 'Glade of Light' memorial in Manchester city centre in February.

He will be sentenced at a later date.