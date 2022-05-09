Sir Mo Farah has withdrawn from the Great Manchester Run claiming he needs "another month of training".

The Olympic and World Champion won the event in 2018, but made the decision to pull out of the 22 May race after finishing second at the Vitality London 10K behind club runner Ellis Cross.

Farah said: "I had a below par run at the London 10k last weekend and feel that I need another month of training to get back to a competitive level.

"I don’t like to cancel races but my fitness is not yet back to where I want it to be."

Chief Executive of the Great Run Company, Paul Foster said: "Of course it’s disappointing not to have Sir Mo on the start line and we’re sure he will be missed by those turning out to support and those watching from home, but we understand his decision.

"We’re expecting a really exciting women’s race, with an on-form Eilish McColgan taking on Kenyan powerhouses Hellen Obiri and Ruth Chepngetich.

"We’re still looking forward to a competitive event in the men’s elite race, three-time Oceanic record holder and four-time Diamond League winner, Australian Stewart McSweyn, will be lining up against his countryman, Jack Rayner, the Australian National 10,000m record holder."

The event is open to runners of all ages and abilities, with entertainment zones celebrating the spirit of the city at every kilometre.