Singer Paul Heaton is celebrating his 60th birthday by putting cash behind the bars of 60 pubs across the UK and Ireland.

The former Beautiful South frontman hopes fans will help mark the special occasion on Monday, 9 May after his previous birthday plans had to be cancelled.

Heaton had planned to celebrate his 60th with a bicycle tour, taking him to 60 UK and Irish pubs - but due to Covid and recording delays, he has been forced to rethink.

Instead, he announced on social media that he will be putting cash behind the bars of 60 pubs "hand picked" by him to "bring people together" after a tough couple of years.

Heaton wrote: "To celebrate my 60th birthday (on Monday 9th May) I’d originally intended to do another bicycle tour, visiting & performing at 60 pubs across the UK & Ireland.

"However, due to recording delays caused by the pandemic, I’ve had to shelve these plans for the time being.

"Instead, I’ve decided that the next best way to celebrate this coming of age is to handpick 60 pubs across the UK and Ireland and put a given amount of money behind the bar of each one.

"Then, both regulars and yourselves can enjoy a birthday drink on me (until the money runs out, or the bar runs dry!)

"The hope is to bring people together on the day, whilst recognising that many folk who bought my records or showed me support over the years, could do with a wee party, as we come out of Covid and hit potential financial struggles."

The Birkenhead-born singer, who owns The Kings Arms in Salford, has gifted money to more than a several pubs in the North West including the Flying Horse in Rochdale, Britons Protection in Manchester, and the Globe in Liverpool.

Full list of pubs:

Robinsons Bar - Great Victoria Street, Belfast

Eddie Murphys - Thomastown, Kilkenny

Peadar O'Donnells - Waterloo Street, Derry

The Punter's Rest - Tipperary

The Sky on the Ground, Whitewell, Wexford

Courtney's Bar - Killarney, Co. Kerry

Keohoes - Dublin

Tig Coili - The Latin Quarter, Galway

Bonners Corner Bar - Ballybofey, Co. Donegal

The Old Toll Bar - Paisley Road, Glasgow

Nice n Sleazy - Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow

The Sheep Heid Inn - The Causeway, Edinburgh

Kay's Bar - Jamaica Street, Edinburgh

Tanners Arms - Byker Bridge, Newcastle Upon Tyne

The Freetrade Inn - Lawrence Road, Newcastle Upon Tyne

The Half Moon - Northgate, Darlington

The Black Bull - Main Street, Darvel

The Sportsman Inn - Heads Lane, Carlisle

The Original Oak - Headingley, Leeds

The Flying Horse - Packer Street, Rochdale

Britons Proection - Bridgewater Street, Manchester

Bowling Green - Chortlon-cum-Hardy

The Orion - Burton Road, Withington

The Railway Inn - Lapwing Lane, West Didsbury

Albert Wilsons - Wilmslow Road, Withington

The Dog & Partridge - Manchester Road, Warrington

Bird I'th Hand - Prescot Road, St Helens

The Saddle Inn - Dale Street, Liverpool

The Glove - Cases Street, Liverpool

The Coachmaker's Arms - Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent

The Bay Horse - Market Place, Market Weighton

Lord Nelson - Arundel Street, Sheffield

Riverside Kelham - Mowbray Street, Sheffield

The Morning Star - Greetwell Gate, Lincoln

Ye Olde Blue Bell - Market Place, Hull

The Whalebone - Wincolmlee, Hull

The Grafton - Grafton Street, Hull

The White Horse - Hutton Cranswick

Hatfield Main Pit Club - Stainforth Doncaster

The Old Horse - London Road, Leicester

The Black Horse - Aylestone, Leicester

The Bulls Head - Cambridge Street, Saint Neots

Hardies - Merthyr Tydfil, Wales

Golden Fleece Inn - Market Square, Porthmadog

Rummer Tavern - Duke Street, Cardiff

Hare & Hounds - King's Heath, Birmingham

Patrick Kavanagh - Trafalgar Road, Birmingham

The Red Hart - Bodham, Norfolk

The Eagle - Norfolk Street, King's Lynn

The Duke of York - Woodbridge Road, Ipswich

The Stag's Head - New Cavendish Street, London

The Coffee House Pub - Beak Street, London

The Glue Pot - Emlyn Square, Swindon

The Thunderbolt - Bath Road, Bristol

The Cricketers Inn - South Street, Dorking

Grasshopper on the Green - Westerham, Kent

Minerva Inn - Looe Street, Plymouth

Duke of Wellington - Brighton Road, Shoreham-by-Sea

Polgooth Inn - St Austell, Cornwall

Listen to the ITV News' entertainment podcast, Unscripted.