Former Beautiful South's Paul Heaton puts cash behind bars of 60 pubs to celebrate 60th birthday
Singer Paul Heaton is celebrating his 60th birthday by putting cash behind the bars of 60 pubs across the UK and Ireland.
The former Beautiful South frontman hopes fans will help mark the special occasion on Monday, 9 May after his previous birthday plans had to be cancelled.
Heaton had planned to celebrate his 60th with a bicycle tour, taking him to 60 UK and Irish pubs - but due to Covid and recording delays, he has been forced to rethink.
Instead, he announced on social media that he will be putting cash behind the bars of 60 pubs "hand picked" by him to "bring people together" after a tough couple of years.
Heaton wrote: "To celebrate my 60th birthday (on Monday 9th May) I’d originally intended to do another bicycle tour, visiting & performing at 60 pubs across the UK & Ireland.
"However, due to recording delays caused by the pandemic, I’ve had to shelve these plans for the time being.
"Instead, I’ve decided that the next best way to celebrate this coming of age is to handpick 60 pubs across the UK and Ireland and put a given amount of money behind the bar of each one.
"Then, both regulars and yourselves can enjoy a birthday drink on me (until the money runs out, or the bar runs dry!)
"The hope is to bring people together on the day, whilst recognising that many folk who bought my records or showed me support over the years, could do with a wee party, as we come out of Covid and hit potential financial struggles."
The Birkenhead-born singer, who owns The Kings Arms in Salford, has gifted money to more than a several pubs in the North West including the Flying Horse in Rochdale, Britons Protection in Manchester, and the Globe in Liverpool.
Full list of pubs:
Robinsons Bar - Great Victoria Street, Belfast
Eddie Murphys - Thomastown, Kilkenny
Peadar O'Donnells - Waterloo Street, Derry
The Punter's Rest - Tipperary
The Sky on the Ground, Whitewell, Wexford
Courtney's Bar - Killarney, Co. Kerry
Keohoes - Dublin
Tig Coili - The Latin Quarter, Galway
Bonners Corner Bar - Ballybofey, Co. Donegal
The Old Toll Bar - Paisley Road, Glasgow
Nice n Sleazy - Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow
The Sheep Heid Inn - The Causeway, Edinburgh
Kay's Bar - Jamaica Street, Edinburgh
Tanners Arms - Byker Bridge, Newcastle Upon Tyne
The Freetrade Inn - Lawrence Road, Newcastle Upon Tyne
The Half Moon - Northgate, Darlington
The Black Bull - Main Street, Darvel
The Sportsman Inn - Heads Lane, Carlisle
The Original Oak - Headingley, Leeds
The Flying Horse - Packer Street, Rochdale
Britons Proection - Bridgewater Street, Manchester
Bowling Green - Chortlon-cum-Hardy
The Orion - Burton Road, Withington
The Railway Inn - Lapwing Lane, West Didsbury
Albert Wilsons - Wilmslow Road, Withington
The Dog & Partridge - Manchester Road, Warrington
Bird I'th Hand - Prescot Road, St Helens
The Saddle Inn - Dale Street, Liverpool
The Glove - Cases Street, Liverpool
The Coachmaker's Arms - Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent
The Bay Horse - Market Place, Market Weighton
Lord Nelson - Arundel Street, Sheffield
Riverside Kelham - Mowbray Street, Sheffield
The Morning Star - Greetwell Gate, Lincoln
Ye Olde Blue Bell - Market Place, Hull
The Whalebone - Wincolmlee, Hull
The Grafton - Grafton Street, Hull
The White Horse - Hutton Cranswick
Hatfield Main Pit Club - Stainforth Doncaster
The Old Horse - London Road, Leicester
The Black Horse - Aylestone, Leicester
The Bulls Head - Cambridge Street, Saint Neots
Hardies - Merthyr Tydfil, Wales
Golden Fleece Inn - Market Square, Porthmadog
Rummer Tavern - Duke Street, Cardiff
Hare & Hounds - King's Heath, Birmingham
Patrick Kavanagh - Trafalgar Road, Birmingham
The Red Hart - Bodham, Norfolk
The Eagle - Norfolk Street, King's Lynn
The Duke of York - Woodbridge Road, Ipswich
The Stag's Head - New Cavendish Street, London
The Coffee House Pub - Beak Street, London
The Glue Pot - Emlyn Square, Swindon
The Thunderbolt - Bath Road, Bristol
The Cricketers Inn - South Street, Dorking
Grasshopper on the Green - Westerham, Kent
Minerva Inn - Looe Street, Plymouth
Duke of Wellington - Brighton Road, Shoreham-by-Sea
Polgooth Inn - St Austell, Cornwall
