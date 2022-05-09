As the Isle of Man TT approaches, police have launched a road safety campaign to keep visitors and residents safe during the island's biggest event of the year.

The fortnight of racing is set to make its grand return after being cancelled for two consecutive years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fans are expected to travel from all over the world to attend to the much-anticipated event.

The Isle of Man TT will return to the Island from Sunday, 28 May to Saturday, 11 June.

The Isle of Man Constabulary are urging people to take care on the roads with their "hard-hitting" campaign "Miss Me?"

Its aim is to remind road users that "although they may have missed the TT festival, their families will miss them more if they are involved in a crash".

It also reinforces the message that "life continues around the races", with motorists urged to drive safely as there could be farm, construction or commuter traffic around every bend.

Superintendent Steve Maddocks said: "The TT has returned to our Island after three years and we want to ensure that everyone who visits and lives on our Island is safe.

"We’d ask people to please familiarise yourselves with the roads and their layouts, adhere to the signs and ride safely and within your limits.

"Enjoy everything the TT experience has to offer, but please be able to go back and tell your family and friends your stories."

Throughout the fortnight, the road safety team will be visiting the Grandstand, Ramsey Sprint, Peel Day, Braddan Church and Castletown, as well as having a presence on the ferries.

The Mountain Road’s one-way system will be in place from 4:30pm on Friday, 27 May for the entire fortnight.

As well as a temporary 50mph speed limit introduced to the coast road there will be new temporary speed limits in force around some of the Island’s other main roads during TT.

