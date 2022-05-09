A police force is investigating after its officers were filmed appearing to give football fans a lift to the pub in a riot van.

The footage show the police van filled with Middlesbrough supporters being dropped off on their visit to Preston for the final Championship match of the season.

Lancashire Police say it is now looking into the incident on Saturday 7 May which saw the 26 Boro fans, and a pink elephant, pile out in front of the Brook Tavern, off Blackpool Road.

A spokesperson said: "We are aware of the video circulating and are investigating the full circumstances surrounding the incident."

The video, which was posted on Twitter account FTBL Away Days, has been seen by more than 37,000 people.

A total of 26 Middlesbrough football fans got out of the police riot van. Credit: Twitter/@FTBLAwayDays

Many users expressed both amusement and surprise at the number of supporters the riot van could take with some calling it a 'Tardis'.

One wrote, "Is that the tardis?! How many squeezed in?"

Middlesbrough were unable to clinch a Championship play-off spot as they fell to a 4-1 defeat at Preston on the final day of the season.