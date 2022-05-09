A schoolgirl was stabbed following a Christmas lights switch-on after she was filmed without her permission, a court has heard.

Ava White, 12, was fatally stabbed in Liverpool city centre after a Christmas lights switch-on, on 25 November 2021.

A 14-year-old boy - known only as Boy A - denies her murder, but has admitted possessing an offensive weapon.

Opening the prosecution case, Charlotte Newell QC told Liverpool Crown Court, Ava was stabbed in the neck after she began arguing with Boy A when he and his friend started to film Ava and her friends without their permission.

The group had been "cuddling each other, dancing and singing" and were "plainly in high spirits", Ms Newell said.

As Boy A and his group approached, Ava was “laying in the middle of the street… messing about", she added.

The court heard Boy A then took out his phone and “started filming” while laughing at her.

The footage of Ava was then "distributed on Snapchat", with the schoolgirl was"not at all happy" about being filmed.

Ava insisted the footage should be deleted, and Ms Newell added the 12-year-old and her friends told Boy A and his group they "couldn’t film little kids" and that Ava was "just a baby."

Ava then confronted Boy A. Ms Newell said: "Doubtless she was angry with him and doubtless he didn’t like it."

During the argument there was "some pushing or shoving", and the court was told, Boy A then reached for a flick knife, stabbing Ava, an "unarmed child" in the neck.

Ms Newell said the defendant now claimed he was acting in self-defence, fearing he would be assaulted or stabbed.

She added: “However, his reaction at the time was to smirk, to laugh and to run away, leaving Ava to die whilst he sought to distance himself from his actions.”

The court was told Ava and the defendant had been in the city centre with friends on the evening of 25 November and met “by chance encounter”.

Ava and her friends, all aged between 11 and 15, had shared some alcohol and had been “messing around” near the Royal Court Theatre before being told to move on by security staff at about 8.15pm.

They moved to Richmond Street, where the defendant and his friends saw them and he began to film a video which he would later share on Snapchat, Ms Newell said.

Ava and a friend approached the boys and asked them to stop filming and delete the footage, before being joined by more of her friends, including two older boys.

The jury was told the older boys left but the defendant and his friends then “jeered” at Ava, causing her to run towards them.

A 20-second clip showing the stabbing in School Lane was played to court, which showed Ava approach the defendant.

Family members were in tears in the public gallery as the footage was played.

Boy A then “began a conscious cover-up” of the crime, discarding his knife, phone and coat, the jury was told.

The court heard Boy A had been in possession of a flick knife with a 7.5cm blade and had pleaded guilty to having an offensive weapon.

Mrs Justice Yip told the jury of eight men and four women the defendant, who was accompanied by an intermediary, had attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and they may see him using a fidget toy to help his concentration.

The trial continues.