A Ukrainian refugee has started a new life with his family in Cheshire and has landed what he says is 'the best job I've ever had'.

It has all been made possible with the help of a friend from Crewe who they met on holiday three years ago.On February 22, Nick and Christina Zhmurchenko and their daughter Karina left their home in Kyiv, in the Ukraine, just before the invasion started.

Christina Zhmurchenko has landed a job in finance in Crewe Credit: CheshireLive/MEN

They got into Poland just in time, as the next day the frontier was closed and all men under 60 were called up for the army.Not knowing where to turn, they were helped after a chance meeting on holiday with Donna Foden while they were in Turkey in 2019. They had kept in touch via Facebook and when their lives were being uprooted, Donna was keen to help."We didn't know where to go," Nick says, but Donna suggested we should come to the Uk.

"So we didn't think we would have a chance to go to the UK because we needed a visa, it was really tough to get one.

They said Donna kept saying 'you have to come you know, you have to come, you'll get a job, you'll really like it'.

The family waited until the British Government launched the visa scheme on March 18 and they applied the same day, and received their visas in seven days.

"We barely knew each other. And she made such a generous offer to us, you know. She helped us all the way through with papers and with jobs."With his family safe, Nick then secured a job, working for Crewe's major employer, Bentley Motors and he says 'its the best one I've had in my life'.The family can stay with Donna in Crewe for three years. Christina has also got a new job as a credit controller in Crewe.She says the situation in Ukraine is still very bad and she does not know if some friends are dead or alive.Christina added: "The eastern part of Ukraine is a disaster right now. There's lots of killing, a lot of rapes and people just dissolving into the air, you cannot find them, or get hold of them.""Coming back would be a safe opportunity or a safe chance for any member of my family and I would really love for all my relatives to be somewhere safe.

"Donna gave us a shelter in the house with her and she's very nice and helpful, and she's given us the opportunity to try to start over and be safe here."