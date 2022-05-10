A father of two stabbed his ex-partner to death before killing himself after their break-up in Bolton, an inquest has heard.

Daniel Patten, 31, killed former girlfriend Regan Tierney at the home they once shared in Walkden in June 2019.

In the moments after, he phoned her grandad and confessed to what he had done - telling him he needed to collect their two children.

Mr Patten then called the police and told them he was going to hang himself. He was later found critically injured by officers who attended the scene, and died in hospital a few days later.

Regan Tierney, had started a new relationship and posted a picture on social media Credit: MEN MEDIA

An inquest at Bolton Coroner's Court heard that Mr Patten had been left "heartbroken" and "destroyed" after Miss Tierney, 27, ended their decade-long relationship.

In the early hours of 5 June, 2019, Mr Patten drove to the home of his ex-partners on Manchester Road and let himself in through the garage - for which he still had a key - he then stabbed his former partner to death.

After making the call to Miss Tierney's grandad, her father David, rushed to the house where he found his daughter fatally injured in her bedroom.

It was only when police arrived at the property a short time later that Mr Patten was discovered in the garage.

He was taken to Salford Royal Hospital and treated on a Critical Dependency Unit but died as a result of a catastrophic brain injury two days later on 7 June.

Daniel Patten had suffered with depression and anxiety - the inquest was told Credit: MEN MEDIA

Daniel's dad, Neil Patten, told the inquest he and his family are still struggling to come to terms with the tragedy, as Daniel had reportedly never threatened to harm himself and usually 'wouldn't hurt a fly'.

Mr Patten described his son as an "amazing" father, who was always very hands on with his and Regan's two children.

But when Miss Tierney reportedly ended their relationship and asked him to move out, Daniel was 'absolutely heartbroken', Mr Patten told the court.

"He rented a storage unit and put his belongings in there," he said.

"He was concerned about the separation and not being able to see his children. He said he had realised the split was definite and he knew she was seeing someone else.

"He was destroyed. He was absolutely heartbroken."

Credit: MEN MEDIA

The inquest heard that Daniel, who had a history of depression and anxiety, was still getting access to his children and his family said he seemed to be 'looking forward'.

He had set up a family group chat and was planning to find his own flat to move into.

In the days leading up to his death, it is thought Daniel's positive mood may have been shattered by a number of posts on Facebook relating to Miss Tierney's new partner.

The inquest heard Daniel was aware of a photo on the social media site confirming Regan's new relationship.

His friend, Marc Phillips told the court that on 3 May when he sent a message asking if Daniel was coming to the gym he received a reply saying: "No mate, head's gone".

A few days earlier Mr Phillips had also received a message from Daniel saying his children would be 'better off' without him and Regan.

Mr Phillips told the court he just viewed this as a 'passing comment'.

An inquest into the death of Miss Tierney is due to take place later this year Credit: MEN MEDIA

Investigating Officer for GMP, Duncan Thorpe said officers had found a knife inside Daniel's track-suit pocket with Regan's blood on it.

Recording a conclusion of suicide, Coroner Dr Alan Walsh, said he believed Mr Patten had 'snapped' and that his actions on the night of his death were 'completely out of character'.

"He had a turbulent relationship but he was a devoted father and all he ever wanted was a happy family with Regan and their two children," he added.

They had their problems but they got back together many times," Dr Walsh said.

"The break-up a short time before their deaths was catastrophic because he acknowledged this was the final split. He was supported by his friends and family.

"It would appear he still had contact with his children and was looking for a flat and was working hard.

"He was trying to find a new life but it was likely he was dwelling on what he had seen on Facebook and what he had heard. It is clear he was aware of her new relationship."

An inquest into the death of Miss Tierney is due to take place later this year.