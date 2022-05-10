A former British Commonwealth Games boxing champion has appeared in court accused of raping a woman.

Scott Fitzgerald denied the charge against him which is alleged to have taken place in April 2020.

He spoke only to confirm his name and enter a plea of 'not guilty' to a single count of rape.

The 30-year-old, from Preston, won gold in the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

The woman can not be identified for legal reasons.

Judge Richard Gioserano granted him bail on the condition that he does not contact the woman who has accused him of rape.

Fitzgerald will stand trial at Preston Crown Court on March 2 2023.