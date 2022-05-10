The 97th victim of the Hillsborough disaster has been awarded the Freedom of Liverpool on what would have been his 56th birthday.

Andrew Devine passed away in July 2021 after complications from the life-changing injuries he suffered in the Leppings Lane terrace at the Hillsborough disaster.

Led by his mother Hilary, Andrew's family accepted the Freedom status at a private ceremony in Liverpool Town Hall.

Lord Mayor Cllr Mary Rasmussen showing Hilary Devine the Freedom Liverpool plaques for the 97 victims of the Hillsborough disaster.

Liverpool Lord Mayor, Councillor Mary Rasmussen, paid tribute to Andrew and the support he had received from his family after the 1989 tragedy where 96 people were unlawfully killed.

Guests included Liverpool FC legend Sir Kenny Dalglish and fellow Freedom of the City recipient, Jimmy McGovern.

McGovern received the award for his life-long contribution to TV - including multiple award winning dramas such as Hillsborough.

Liverpool City Council conferred honorary Freedom of the City status on the 96 victims in September 2016 after the families were granted the honour in 2009.

Andrew's honour was given in December 2021 and speaking then his mother and father said: "It’s an honour for Andrew to receive this special recognition. He loved his city.

"He was a very proud scouser. For us it means he will always be remembered and that is what makes it important to us.”

Metro Mayor, Steve Rotheram, was also in attendance at the ceremony as well as Deputy Mayor Councillor Jane Corbett and Liverpool FC chaplain Bill Bygroves, who both spoke at the event highlighting the inspirational love and dedication of Andrew’s family.

After the ceremony, the Lord Mayor showed Hilary and family the recently inscribed Freedom of Liverpool plaques honouring the 97.

