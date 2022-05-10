A man has been arrested after a drone was seen flying over the grounds of a prison.

Staff at HMP Liverpool reported seeing the remote-controlled flying device at around 2am on Tuesday, 10 May.

Police say they found the 31-year-old man from Tuebrook in a park in Rice Lane carrying a radio controller and some cannabis in his rucksack.

Officers searched an address and found a taser torch - which is classed as a prohibited firearm.

He was arrested him on suspicion of conveying a prohibited article into a prison and possession of a prohibited firearm.

Detective Inspector Gavin Mulcahy said: "Merseyside Police will continue to seek proactive ways to combat the illegal use of drones through technology and information from communities.

"We continue to work in partnership with HM Prison Service to keep the prison community and those in the wider community of Merseyside safe, and urge anyone with information on those operating drones in this way to contact police.

"If you see a drone you suspect is being used to transport contraband into a prison in Merseyside please call 999."