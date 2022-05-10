Manchester City has announced the signing of striker Erling Haaland, subject to personal terms.

In a statement, the club said: "Manchester City can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022. "The transfer remains subject to the Club finalising terms with the player."

The 21-year-old striker has scored 28 goals in 29 games for Dortmund this season. Since signing for the German club in 2020, he has scored 85 goals in 88 games, with 23 assists.

The Norwegian is regarded as one of the best players in the world and will bolster Pep Guardiola's squad for next season.

Guardiola was coy in an earlier press conference, prior to the announcement, about the possibility of signing the player.

He said: "I would love to talk honestly, but I can't. They tell me don't say anything for the legal situation."

The signing of Haaland comes after Manchester City bounced back from Champions League heartbreak to beat Newcastle 5-0 at the weekend.

Negotiations between Haaland and City to agree personal terms will now begin.