Manchester City midfielder invites 10-year-old Ukrainian refugee to training

Manchester City's Ukrainian midfielder, Oleksandr Zinchenko, has been training with a 10-year-old Ukrainian refugee at the football club.

The 25-year-old posted pictures on his Instagram account training with the young boy.

The caption reads "This is Andrei. He is 10 years old. He is already safe today. Like most Ukrainians, he was forced to lave his home with his family because of the war."

It continues: "75 days ago, this boy dreamed of becoming a football player and trained carefree with his team. Today, he dreams of only one thing - about peace in our country. About the calm. About normal life at home.

Zinchenko added: "It hurts me very much that because of the war unleashed by Russia, there are many children like Andrei in Ukraine today.

After the invasion, the plater was given the captain's armband for Manchester City's FA Cup tie with Peterborough in March.

He concluded on Instagram saying: "all children will be able to relive their carefree childhood, full of childhood dreams and positive emotions, which Andrei could feel for a few minutes today at Manchester City training".