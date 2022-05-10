The family of a schoolgirl who was stabbed following a Christmas lights switch-on sobbed in court as footage of her final moments were played.

Ava White, 12, died after a row in Liverpool city centre on 25 November as she confronted a group who were filming her without her permission.

A 14-year-old boy - known only as Boy A - denies the schoolgirl's murder and manslaughter, but the prosecution say he accepts responsibility for the stabbing, stating he acted in self-defence.

Liverpool Crown Court heard the teenager pulled out a 'flick knife' and stabbed Ava in the neck, before allegedly smirking, laughing and running away. He then began a 'cover up' by discarding his blade, designer coat and mobile phone.

As the trial continued CCTV footage of the build-up, and the incident, was played.

Prosecutors say Ava argued with Boy A after he and his group of friends filmed her "messing around" with her group of friends. He later shared the video on Snapchat.

Caleb Suggitt, a police staff investigator, told the jury Ava and her friends were in Williamson Square at around 8.15pm.

Footage played in court showed her running with one boy around a Christmas tree and some of her friends swinging plants around.

The court has heard that Ava and the defendant argued after he filmed her without permission.

Prosecutor Charlotte Newell, QC, said the two groups met by chance. Boy A and his friends, Boys B to D, walked up Richmond Street and encountered Ava's group at around 8.22pm.

The jury saw a clip of Boy A's group walking past Ava as she was lying on the ground in the middle of Richmond Street, near Paolo & Donato's Deli.

Boy A and his friend Boy C could be seen to turn back with the phones held up, apparently filming.

Mr Suggitt said Boy A recorded Ava on Snapchat. An officer was later able to film the video on another child's phone, which was shown to the jury.

He said "altercations" could then be seen between Ava and members of Boy A's group.

Ms Newell said at one stage Ava could be seen trying to grab Boy C's phone before both groups walked along Tarleton Street in the direction of Church Street, with Boy A walking backwards, facing Ava.

Mr Suggitt said: “There are some altercations between Ava and other members of the group and the group travel down Tarleton Street.”

CCTV showed Ava lying on the ground again, as Boy A - walking backwards - and his group headed towards Primark. Ava and another girl were then shown to run across the street.

CCTV footage from a camera at Lush was played in court, from which audio could be heard of raised voices.

Footage was shown of Ava and her friends around Primark in Liverpool before she was killed. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Footage captured from cameras at the back of Primark at 8.35pm showed Ava pushing the defendant and him backing away, before raising his hand in front of him, showing a “reflective object”.

The video then showed him running away from the scene and Ava holding her hands to her neck.

Charlotte Newell QC, prosecuting, said: "It’s apparent, in that second or two, that is when Ava has received her injury"

Mr Suggitt said: "It is, yes."

Family members were in tears in the public gallery as the video was played twice at normal speed and twice in slow motion.

The defendant, who appeared in court via video-link, was then captured on a number of cameras as he ran away, through the city centre, with a friend.

The court was shown a picture of the knife allegedly used to stab Ava, which was later found discarded, and of the coat worn by the defendant, which was discovered in a wheelie bin.

The defendant denies murder and an alternative charge of manslaughter.

The trial, which is due to last three weeks, continues.