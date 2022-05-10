Stars honour unsung heroes at the Pride of Manchester Awards

Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Granada Report's Paul Crone with two incredible fundraisers

Manchester's unsung heroes have been honoured at the Pride of Manchester Awards, in front of an audience packed with celebrities and sports stars.

The event was hosted by actress and former Coronation Street star Kym Marsh along with a host of famous faces invited to present awards to those who have achieved extraordinary things.

Kim Marsh and a host of stars take to the stage to honour Manchester's unsung heroes Credit: Pride of Manchester

Kym Marsh said it was 'such a thrill to be back in hosting these awards after a break of two years during the pandemic'.

"The winners are amazing - they really embody all the qualities that make us so proud to be from this incredible city.

They are so selfless and courageous, and of course the kids will melt your heart. I can't wait to meet them all.”

Prof Erinma Bell honoured for her work protecting young people from violent crime Credit: MEN

Among this year's winners is activist and campaigner Professor Erinma Bell, 57, MBE who has devoted her life to protecting young people from violent crime.

PixieBelle Sykes, 9, from Ashton-under-Lyne who has endured four brain operations, and lost sight in an eye after gruelling chemotherapy treatment.

Determined to give back, the family found out the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital needed a new MRI scanner.

Together with friends, a local football club and her school they have raised more than £45,000 towards the fund through various fundraising events.

PixieBelle Sykes is honoured with a Child of Courage Award Credit: MEN

James Anderson from Burnley was given special recognition for providing free or heavily-subsidised services to keep people warm and safe.

Since 2017, he and his team have helped more than 39,000 families since March 2017 especially with free boilers, plumbing and heating emergency services.

Liam Preece from Stalybridge won the Teenager of Courage Award Credit: MEN

Liam Preece, 15, from Stalybridge won the Teenager of Courage Award.

Liam endured two years of gruelling treatment for bone cancer, but despite his own challenges, he is determined to try and help others feel better.

Keen to help others going through treatment, Liam started his own YouTube channel called ‘My Name is Liam’, to document his experiences and build awareness.

His upbeat and honest clips and commentary have seen him attract 10,000 subscribers.

Others to receive awards include Lydia Ina who fostered more than 300 children, and firefighter Mark Palmer who helped those with suicide loss after losing his own daughter .

PC Simon Toft and PC Alicia Snowden, were also honoured after tackling a violent man armed with a meat cleaver who was terrorising a GP surgery.